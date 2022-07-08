Adult Arrested For Attacking Child After Collision During Kickball Game

A Utah man was arrested after a violent confrontation with a teenager during a kickball game. The Tremonton-Garland Police Department said that 34-year-old Christopher Wiggins was playing in a community kickball game when he collided with a 13-year-old boy near home plate.

Wiggins became irate following the collision and put the teen in a chokehold and threw him to the ground.

"The guy grabs him, puts him in a headlock, chokes him, throws him to the ground. I told him, 'let go of my son, let go of my son,'" David Richards, the boy's father, told KUTV.

Richards said that his son suffered several cuts and large bruises on his face and neck.

"He could have seriously hurt him. This is a 30, 40-year-old man on a 13-year-old kid. It's unacceptable. Being an adult, you need to have a level of restraint," Richards said.

Officers went to Wiggins' home and interviewed him about the incident. While he expressed remorse for his actions, he was taken into custody.

"Chris stated he was embarrassed, shouldn't have done it, and that he was wrong," the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Wiggins was booked into the Box Elder County Jail and is facing felony charges of aggravated child abuse.