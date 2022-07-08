“That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” the pop star told Billboard about the album title. “It’s a bit personal [because] it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday — when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything — what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going.”



Now that the album has finally arrived, Burna Boy, who was born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, wants to make sure everyone who contributed to his latest LP eats including R&B icon Toni Braxton. Earlier this week, he appeared on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game and confirmed that Braxton would get at least 60% of royalties from his single "Last Last," which samples her 2000 hit "He Wasn't Man Enough."



"She is taking 60% of the s**t," he said after explaining the creative process behind the track. "But I'm not complaining, man. Hopefully, she pops out at one of the shows."



Listen to Burna Boy's Love, Damini album below.