Ford Expands Recall Over Engine Fire Risk, Urges Owners To Park Outside

Ford announced it has expanded a previous recall to include an additional 27,000 SUVs because of the risk of an engine fire.

When Ford announced the recall of 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, the automaker was still trying to determine the cause of the issue. When announcing the updated recall, Ford said it had identified the problem and that one-third of the recalled vehicles could be fixed immediately by removing the ground wire.

Ford explained that printed circuit boards are susceptible to an electrical short and can catch on fire. The carmaker has received reports of 21 fires and one injury. While there have been no reports of the fires spreading, Ford is advising owners to park them outside until the problem has been fixed.

Ford also announced a different recall of certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs and Ford Maverick small pickups that have 2.5-liter hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The automaker said that if the engine fails, oil and fuel vapor can leak onto the engine, sparking a fire.

While Ford does not have a fix for the engine failure, which it noted was rare, it does have a solution to prevent the oil and fuel vapor from building up. The company said the owners can take their vehicle to a dealer, where mechanics will add drain holes and change the active grille shutters to help reduce the temperature underneath the hood.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.