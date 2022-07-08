Former Disney Channel Stars Reunite For New Queer Horror Film
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2022
A slew of former Disney Channel stars will soon reunite for an upcoming film. According to a report from Variety, Matthew Scott Montgomery (So Random!), Debby Ryan (Jessie, The Suite Life on Deck), Alyson Stoner (Camp Rock, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Kevin Chamberlin (Jessie), Tim Bagley (Shake It Up!, Raven’s Home), Shayne Topp (So Random!) and Damien Haas (So Random!) are all set to appear in an LGBTQ+ horror thriller which will be direct by another Disney alumn, Allisyn Snyder (Sonny With A Chance, So Random!).
The movie, titled Howdy, Neighbor!, was written by Montgomery and is formatted as a "screenlife" film, which means all of the movie's events will occur on a computer, tablet, or smartphone screen. Montgomery will star as Benjamin, a young queer Millenial actor and former famous child actor living in West Hollywood. When a new neighbor Chase (Grant Jordan) moves in across the hall and reveals himself as a fan, Benjamin begins investigating the man with his best friend Harley (Ryan).
Production for the film is expected to start later this month and is being financed by Watch the Footage Production, a company founded by Snyder and her husband actor Dylan Snyder (Kickin' It!). Aside from the former Disney Channel stars, the film's supporting cast also includes Sterling Sulieman, Adam Faison, Greer Grammer, and Kimmy Shields.
Snyder took to Instagram to announce the upcoming film, describing it as "a silly, sexy, queer horror film about a nightmarish stalker. I couldn’t imagine a more fun and fitting first feature to direct. I’m so grateful for this cast and crew."