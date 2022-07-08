Former Disney Channel Stars Reunite For New Queer Horror Film

A slew of former Disney Channel stars will soon reunite for an upcoming film. According to a report from Variety, Matthew Scott Montgomery (So Random!), Debby Ryan (Jessie, The Suite Life on Deck), Alyson Stoner (Camp Rock, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Kevin Chamberlin (Jessie), Tim Bagley (Shake It Up!, Raven’s Home), Shayne Topp (So Random!) and Damien Haas (So Random!) are all set to appear in an LGBTQ+ horror thriller which will be direct by another Disney alumn, Allisyn Snyder (Sonny With A Chance, So Random!).

The movie, titled Howdy, Neighbor!, was written by Montgomery and is formatted as a "screenlife" film, which means all of the movie's events will occur on a computer, tablet, or smartphone screen. Montgomery will star as Benjamin, a young queer Millenial actor and former famous child actor living in West Hollywood. When a new neighbor Chase (Grant Jordan) moves in across the hall and reveals himself as a fan, Benjamin begins investigating the man with his best friend Harley (Ryan).