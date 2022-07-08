Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue.

Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or jack of all trades, Cheapism has the scoop on where to find the best places for fishing:

"From interior lakes and ponds to brackish channels and open ocean, America has a vast network of fishing spots along both coasts and every state in between. No matter where you live, hungry fish are nearby. Here are the choicest fishing spots in every state, determined by consulting online rankings, recommendations from pros, and reviews from visitors."

Writers chose Fort Myers Beach as the premier destination for fishing in Florida! They explained their pick, too:

"Florida is a shore-fishing state — and Fort Myers Beach has spots that rival any other. Residents can cast for free, and visitors can score a three-day license for $17. That will give you access to Fort Myers Beach Pier, Punta Rassa, the South End Bridge, Lovers Key State Park, or any of the best Fort Myers Beach spots. Also known for great freshwater fishing, Florida has numerous lakes filled with lunker bass, such as the massive Lake Okeechobee, where shiners, plastic worms, and rattling crankbaits are highly effective."

