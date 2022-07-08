Lizzo is releasing her new album, Special, on July 15th, and the star is celebrating early with fans during her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, taking place the evening before the project's official release.

Special is Lizzo's fourth full-length studio album following 2019's Cuz I Love You, and showcases twelve new songs including previously-released tracks "About Damn Time" and "Grrrls."

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Lizzo will perform songs from Special and listen along to some of the project's songs with fans, as well as open up about the album and more during a special Q&A with iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lizzo on Thursday, July 14th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via FOX SOUL’s YouTube, Roku, and Samsung TV+ channels. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lizzo by listening to some of her Special songs below.