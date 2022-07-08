Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $10,000 From Passengers During Flight

A man was arrested in Miami, accused of stealing $10,000 and two credit cards from passengers on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Miami, Florida.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, members of the flight crew noticed that Diego Sebastian Radio was acting strangely during the flight. They told investigators that Radio was pacing up and down the aisle and, at one point, sat in a seat he was not assigned to.

When one of the flight attendants noticed Radio was in possession of a woman's wallet, she asked a female passenger to check her belongings. The woman noticed that roughly $10,000 was missing. Another female passenger overheard the conversation, decided to check her wallet, and found that she was also missing money.

The flight crew contacted Customs and Border Patrol, and agents were dispatched to the gate to take Radio into custody when he got off the plane. The agents found two credit cards belonging to the victims in Radio's jacket pocket and the stolen cash in his backpack.

Radio admitted to stealing the cash during an interview with investigators and is facing federal theft charges.