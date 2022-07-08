President Biden To Sign Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to protect access to abortions following the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Under the order, which Biden will sign on Friday (July 8) during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room, the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that women have access to FDA-approved abortion medication, "emergency contraception and long-acting reversible contraception like intrauterine devices."

The order also aims to protect patient and doctor privacy by "addressing the transfer and sales of sensitive health-related data, combatting digital surveillance related to reproductive health care services, and protecting people seeking reproductive health care from inaccurate information, fraudulent schemes, or deceptive practices," the White House explained in a press release.

The order will also create an interagency task force that will provide "technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care."

President Biden has previously admitted that his limited in what he can do to protect abortion access and has called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law. That is unlikely to happen because it would require at least ten Republicans in the Senate to vote in favor of it, or Democrats would have to eliminate the filibuster to pass the bill with a simple majority.