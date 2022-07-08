'Sopranos' Actor Tony Sirico Dead At 79

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his role as Paul 'Paulie Walnuts' Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 79, his brother, Rev. Robert Sirico, announced on Facebook Friday (July 8) evening.

"​It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony 'Tony' Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the post stated. "​Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives."

Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli, Steve Schrippa and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, as well as Michael Gandolfini, the son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, who recently portrayed his father's signature role as a younger Tony Soprano in the film The Many Saints of Newark, all shared posts tributing Sirico after news of his passing Friday night.