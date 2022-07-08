The Best Rewards To Motivate Kids To Try Their Best In School This Year

After a quarter, a semester, or a year of reading, writing and studying, a great place to wind down and have a blast is at Dave & Buster’s. With 145 locations across the country, there is bound to be one near you. The arcade and restaurant can keep your hard worker busy for hours, thanks to the many types of games offered, from ones that let you drive, to sporting-themed ones, and plenty of carnival-type games where luck or skill can win you hundreds of tickets. Those tickets can then be turned in for some incredible prizes that your child is sure to love and cherish. Find the Dave & Buster's closest to you here.

A Yes Day

To really strive at school, there is a lot of being told "no." "No, you can't hang out with friends until you finish your homework," or "You have to read so no TV or tablet." Well as a reward, how about a day of yes. A Yes Day is one where you agree to anything your kids ask – within reason. Lay out some ground rules first but from then on, you only answer in the affirmative to requests, whether it is for an ice cream breakfast, a shopping spree or a day at the movies. Your children get to be creative with their asks, and everyone winds up with a day that won’t soon be forgotten.

LEGOLAND and LEGOLAND Hotel