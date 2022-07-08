This Is Nebraska's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Nebraska, look no further. TripSavvy named Zoo Bar as the best in the state. The bar is a vibrant part of music history. Here's what they had to say about it:

For a taste of Lincoln’s vibrant live music scene, look no further than Zoo Bar. Many blues stars have performed here like Buddy Guy, Bo Diddly, and Otis Rush, and live albums have often been recorded in the club. This downtown bar welcomes people from all walks of life, all adult age groups, and you can expect to see a crowd within its narrow walls.

Zoo Bar is located at 136 North 14th Street In Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information, check out their website here.