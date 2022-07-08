Video Shows 2 Rescued After Being Thrown From Boat In 'Circle Of Death'

A video shared by local police shows two people being rescued after being ejected from a boat and stranded in a "Circle of Death" earlier this week.

The Marshfield Police Department said it received a call on Tuesday (July 5) from Captain Dana Blackman of the fishing vessel Finest Kind, who reported seeing a 24-foot center console boat circling at a high rate in the area of Farnham Rock bouy No. 6, about 3/4 of a mile from Brant Rock, according to a news release shared on the department's website.

Captain Blackman said two males -- including one who flagged down help while waving a t-shirt in the water -- were pulled from the water after he observed the circling boat.