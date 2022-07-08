Watch The Killers Debut New Song At Mad Cool Festival

The Killers had a special surprise in store for the crowd at their headlining Mad Cool Festival set on Thursday (July 7). During their performance, the band debuted a new song called "Boy."

Before the set, Brandon Flowers spoke to NME about the track. “It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing Pressure Machine," he revealed. "What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

“There’s an optimism to it," he continued. "It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Watch The Killers debut "Boy" below.