Fall Out Boy Make Sizable Donation For Gun Safety After Hometown Shooting

Fall Out Boy made a sizable donation of $100,000 to a gun control foundation following the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. On Monday (July 4) seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade and dozens were seriously injured 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.

The band donated to a foundation called Everytown, which is a nonprofit that advocates for gun control and protests against gun violence, via NME. They wrote in a statement on social media: “Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America. We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence."

Fall Out Boy launched their own non-profit in 2017 named "The Fall Out Boy Fund" which they created as "a way for us to give back to Chicago." Through the nonprofit, they've made donations to the Black Lives Matter movement and Chicago’s COVID-19 response fund. The band has previously been vocal about gun violence, going so far as to curate and headline a benefit concert that raised funds for gun reform charities after the Parkland high school shooting in 2018, per NME.