Oprah's Father Vernon Winfrey Dies At 88

Oprah's father Vernon Winfrey has died at the age of 88.

The talk show host posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father on Instagram Saturday (July 9.) She shared a video from the party she threw for him on July 4 with gospel singer Wintley Phipps' hand on Vernon's shoulder praying for God to stand by Vernon "as he walks to the light," via TMZ. Read Oprah's tribute in the caption below:



Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022 Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts 🙏🏾

According to TMZ, it was confirmed by one of Vernon's longtime employees that he died on Friday night in East Nashville, TN. However, a local city councilman broke the news initially. Vernon passed away after a battle with cancer. Only July 4, Oprah organized a Vernon Winfrey appreciation day to honor her father. "My father is ill, so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he's able to receive the joy," she said. Vernon was a cherished member of his community and owned Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop for over 50 years.