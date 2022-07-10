Strokes Fans 'Genuinely Worried' About Julian Casablancas' Odd Behavior

Fans of The Strokes are "genuinely worried" for Julian Casablancas after he displayed some concerning behavior during their set at TRNSMT over the weekend. According from reports from people in attendance at the Scottish festival, the singer seemed heavily intoxicated and blatantly showed his disdain for the crowd, saying they sound like the "Glasgow Children's Choir" and that he'd rather be playing at the club Barrowlands.

"As a long time Strokes fan, I felt genuinely worried about Julians wellbeing tonight at TRNSMT," one fan tweeted.

"Sounds overdramtic [sic] but I think we just witnessed the end of The Strokes. The end of that set was hard to watch, Casablancas genuinely looks like he needs help. They sounded mint but the man looked unwell," wrote another.

The band was also reportedly having sound issues, but fans thought it was strange for Casablancas to be taking it out on the fans. "the ramblings between songs were just odd and awkward!!" a festival goer tweeted. "I know he said he had a cold but the fixation on how the crowd where reacting when them themselves were having sound issues was abit OTT too!"

The comments come after Casablancas also acted erratically at other festivals recently. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he shot down rumors that anything was wrong. “I’m not tuned into Twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know,” he wrote, “but I’m fine… far as I know … people been asking me weiiird questionnns [sic] – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free.”

See fan tweets below.