1 Arizona Eatery Among America's Best Hot Dog Joints

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that summer is in the air and warmer weather is here to stay, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best hot dog joints. The website states, "The home of the hot dog, America has some of the tastiest sausage and bun creations across the globe."

One Arizona eatery landed on the list. Short Leash Hotdogs & Rollover Doughnuts is among America's best hot dog joints. LoveFOOD explains what makes the eatery so special:

"Gourmet hot dogs, craft beer and house-made brioche donuts are the order of the day at this hot dog restaurant in Phoenix. There’s a long list of hot dogs to try, from all-beef and bratwurst to veggie and spicy link, which are unconventionally served in naan bread with a range of toppings. Customers love the Oliver hot dog, which is a mix of sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a thousand island dressing, and the Poutine Dog, smothered with French fries, cheese curds and gravy."

