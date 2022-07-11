'Everything' Stolen From Military Family After Cross-Country Move To Tacoma

A military Coast Guard family that just moved to Tacoma is "devastated" after everything they had was stolen over the weekend, according to FOX 13.

Janet and Bo Partsch told reporters two men in a silver BMW stole their truck, trailer, and Jeep from a hotel parking lot on Saturday around 7 p.m. These vehicles held all of the family's belongings, including their four kids' and grandmother's possessions. The entire theft was caught on the hotel's surveillance cameras.

"I feel violated, I’m overwhelmed and devastated," Janet says. "In broad daylight, there were people coming in and out of the hotel while it was being stolen. There were people parking right next to them while it was being stolen, everybody saw it."

Among their stolen belongings are wallets, phones, birthday presents, Coast Guard medals, clothes, shoes, boxes full of keepsakes and heirlooms, and most distressing of all, the urn containing the ashes of Janet Partsch's grandfather and his pictures.

"It was a metal silver urn, and it was in a box with other old things of his, it was in a red box," she describes. "He was the rock, he was everything, and was just really important, and that’s why we kept it locked up and we thought it was safe."

The mother is asking the public to look out for a red Ford 350 with a "light bar" on the front and a Michigan license plate on the back, Number EER-5722. The truck also has a Pacific Northwest sticker with arrows on the back cab window, plus more travel-related stickers on the inside and outside. Keep an eye on a black 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oregon license plates on the front and back and moving boxes marked with "Lowes."

Their Tacoma Police report case is #2219002219. There's also a GoFundMe for the family to help recoup some of their losses.