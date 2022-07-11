Father Shoots Two Teens Who Tried To Steal Car With Infants Inside

By Bill Galluccio

July 11, 2022

Shooting a gun
Photo: Getty Images

Texas father opened fire on a pair of teenagers who tried to steal his SUV. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the man and his family arrived home just after midnight on Monday (July 11) when two teenagers approached his vehicle.

One of the teens tried to open the rear door of the vehicle, where two infants were seated. The father then fired through the back window, striking both suspects. Surveillance video obtained by KHOU from a house across the street captured the moment that shots rang out. Four shots can be heard in the video as the SUV speeds away. One suspect can be seen sprinting down the street, while the other remains on the ground, screaming in pain. After about 45 seconds, he managed to pick himself up off the ground and fled in the opposite direction.

"The adult male feared for the safety of his family and fired shots and struck both suspects," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. "The wife was driving and drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects."

The two suspects, who are both 16 years old, got into another vehicle and fled the scene. Gonzalez said they were taken to the hospital in a private car and are in fair condition. He did not provide information about their injuries or any charges they may be facing.

