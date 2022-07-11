How You Can Experience Elton John's 'Farewell Tour' Like A VIP

Elton John has just added a Las Vegas stop to his highly-anticipated North American "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on November 1st, and one of Elton's biggest fans is headed there to see it live in person.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will get an incredible VIP experience in Las Vegas for Elton John's final tour. They will fly round-trip to Vegas, where they will still two nights with hotel accommodations, and then enjoy the concert at Allegiant Stadium with Reserved Floor Tickets, a "Behind the Scenes" escorted VIP tour and photo opp at Elton John's piano, access to their own VIP hospitality lounge, a limited edition lithograph, custom VIP merchandise and more. The winner will also receive a $500 gift card to cover ground transportation and spending money, as well as a personal video message from Elton John himself.

To enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/EltonJohn.