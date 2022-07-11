How You Can Experience Elton John's 'Farewell Tour' Like A VIP
By Taylor Fields
July 11, 2022
Elton John has just added a Las Vegas stop to his highly-anticipated North American "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on November 1st, and one of Elton's biggest fans is headed there to see it live in person.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will get an incredible VIP experience in Las Vegas for Elton John's final tour. They will fly round-trip to Vegas, where they will still two nights with hotel accommodations, and then enjoy the concert at Allegiant Stadium with Reserved Floor Tickets, a "Behind the Scenes" escorted VIP tour and photo opp at Elton John's piano, access to their own VIP hospitality lounge, a limited edition lithograph, custom VIP merchandise and more. The winner will also receive a $500 gift card to cover ground transportation and spending money, as well as a personal video message from Elton John himself.
To enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/EltonJohn.
Elton John's run of North American stadium dates kicks off on July 15th in Philadelphia, and stops in cities across the country including East Rutherford, Foxborough, Atlanta, Nashville, Tacoma, Houston, San Diego, Phoenix and more, before wrapping up with three Los Angeles shows at Dodger Stadium in November.
The newly added Las Vegas date will mark Elton's first time at Allegiant Stadium, but his most-played city throughout his 50+ year career, as he's performed close to 500 shows in the market (including two multi-year residencies). American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to the Vegas date before the general public beginning July 12 at 10am local time through July 17 at 10pm local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting July 12 at 10am local time, which can include excellent reserved seated tickets, photo opportunities at Elton John's piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.