News Anchor Suspended After Disheveled And Slurred Broadcast Goes Viral

A local news anchor in Albany was suspended after appearing disoriented during a live newscast over the weekend, which she blamed on sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

Heather Kovar of CBS6 appeared to slur her words and scatter her delivery, as well as introduce meteorologist Craig Gold as Craig Adams during the 6:00 p.m. newscast on Saturday (July 9).

Numerous viewers shared clips of the incident on social media and Kovar quickly went viral nationwide.

CBS6, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, released a statement from Robert Croteau, vice president and general manager of the station, on Sunday (July 10) confirming Kovar had "been suspended pending our internal investigation" and added "we have no further comment at this time."