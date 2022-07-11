News Anchor Suspended After Disheveled And Slurred Broadcast Goes Viral
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2022
A local news anchor in Albany was suspended after appearing disoriented during a live newscast over the weekend, which she blamed on sleep deprivation and exhaustion.
Heather Kovar of CBS6 appeared to slur her words and scatter her delivery, as well as introduce meteorologist Craig Gold as Craig Adams during the 6:00 p.m. newscast on Saturday (July 9).
Numerous viewers shared clips of the incident on social media and Kovar quickly went viral nationwide.
CBS6, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, released a statement from Robert Croteau, vice president and general manager of the station, on Sunday (July 10) confirming Kovar had "been suspended pending our internal investigation" and added "we have no further comment at this time."
In a statement to the Times Union, Kovar acknowledged that she had returned from family leave following the death of her father, had notified the station that she didn't plan to renew her contract and was "sleep-deprived and exhausted" during Saturday's newscast.
"On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31," Kovar said in the statement. "Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted."
Kovar has served as the weekend anchor for CBS6 for several years and was scheduled to anchor the 11:00 p.m. newscast, but was replaced by weekday evening anchor, Greg Floyd, after the incident on Saturday, with Floyd also filling in Sunday evening.
Kovar had previously worked for News10ABC prior to joining CBS6 more than five years ago, according to the Times Union.