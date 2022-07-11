NBA Team 'Very Close' Signing Or Trading For Deandre Ayton: Report

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly "very close" to acquiring Phoenix Suns starting center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton either in a trade or through restricted free agency, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports.

"We believe that the Indiana Pacers are very close to giving Deandre Ayton an offer sheet or executing a sign-and-trade," Windhorst said while appearing on ESPN's Get Up Monday (July 11) morning.

Windhorst said the Pacers' recent moves -- which included trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics -- "has opened enough cap space to almost give Deandre Ayton the max contract he is looking for" as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Suns.

"We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as today," Windhorst added. "The whole league is waiting to see."