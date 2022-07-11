Tens Of Millions Of Americans Face Extreme Heat As Temperatures Top 115

A heat dome is settling over the southwestern United States, bringing record-setting temperatures to cities across the region. Houston and the Camp Mabry military base near Austin, Texas, both recorded record highs for the month of July on Sunday (July 10), where temperatures climbed to 110 and 105, respectively.

There is no reprieve in the forecast for Monday as the mercury could soar well above 110 degrees in many cities, with forecasted highs of 115 in Phoenix, 112 in Las Vegas, and 114 in Palm Springs, California.

In Texas, high humidity will send the heat index into the triple digits. In Austin, Texas, it will feel like 111 degrees, while residents in Houston will be dealing with a heat index of 109.

People in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast won't be spared from the hot weather as temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s, though it will feel even warmer due to high humidity.

The scorching hot weather is expected to last through at least the weekend as the heat dome slowly weakens and moves eastward.

"(The heat dome) has been there from late last week into this weekend, and it's going to remain there through this coming week, and that's what's going to keep it hot in the West," Accuweather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer told USA TODAY. "It's been an extremely warm summer this year."