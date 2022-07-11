This Is The Best Lake In South Carolina

South Carolina may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to the beach, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including one right here in South Carolina. While some states may only have a few to choose from, others have plenty more where you can enjoy soaking up the summer sun, such as Minnesota whose nickname is "Land of 10,000 lakes." According to the site:

"Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets."

So which lake in South Carolina was named the best?

Trophy Lakes

Located just outside of Charleston, Trophy Lakes offers visitors a chance to enjoy the great outdoors splashing around the lake and as they can partake in aquatic activities that are perfect for beginners and seasoned pros alike.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Adrenaline junkies thrive on the variety of water sports at Trophy Lakes. Check out the water sports cable park, where beginners can learn to wakeboard, water ski, or kneeboard with the help of an over-the-head cable system."

Check out the full list here to see the best lake in each state.