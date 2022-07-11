U.S. Tourist Falls Into Mount Vesuvius After Taking Selfie On Banned Trail

A 23-year-old tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius in Italy after he dropped his cell phone while taking a selfie. According to Newsweek, the man, who was not identified, climbed down into the mouth of the active volcano to retrieve his phone. As he was making his way down, he lost his balance and slipped, falling several feet down the crater.

Luckily, he did not sustain any serious injuries and was rescued by local tour guides. He was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises.

When officers arrived, they learned the family bypassed the visitors' entrance and instead took a blocked-off path to the mouth of the volcano. They cited the family and two other tourists for taking the prohibited path, which is closed to tourists because it is considered dangerous.

The main trail to the volcano is relatively easy to traverse and takes about 30 minutes. The area is fenced off to prevent visitors from falling into the volcano.

The last time Vesuvius erupted was in 1944. It is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world and is constantly monitored by officials at the Vesuvius Observatory.