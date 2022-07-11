Washington Lake Town Named One Of The Best In The Nation

Lake towns are the perfect getaways for a vacation. Not only do they provide access to stunning lakes, but they're bustling with culture, restaurants, shopping centers, and plenty of opportunities for both water lovers and those who prefer non-water-based activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure named 15 U.S. destinations as the best lake towns in the country. One Washington city was featured on the list: Chelan!

This tiny city is home to wineries, vineyards, amazing restaurants and, of course, Lake Chelan and its state park.

Here's what writers had to say about this tiny city:

"The Pacific Northwest is filled with pine tree-lined bodies of water, but in terms of lake towns that offer both water activities and mainland charms, Chelan is one of the best waterfront enclaves in the PNW. On the southeast shore of Lake Chelan, Chelan is a resort town nestled between the water and the Cascade Mountains. There's something for every travel palette in this town, from the boutique shops and locally-owned restaurants, to the 9,000-foot-plus peaks boasting hiking and mountain biking trails, to the seemingly unlimited boating and water sport opportunities on the clear blue water of Lake Chelan."