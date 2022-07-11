Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.

Now that drive-ins are making a comeback, Cheapism decided to find the 30 best ones still delighting customers. A longtime Washington drive-in made it on the list: Ray's Drive-In!

Here's what writers had to say about this neighborhood fave:

"This family-run joint serving burgers, fish, and shakes since 1962 has been a longtime contender for best greasy spoon in the Seattle area. Devotees say everything has tasted the same since the place opened, and they mean that as a compliment, of course.

What to order: Though Ray's makes a tasty burger (the juicy Ray's burger is a mainstay), the fish and chips, made with Alaskan cod and hand-cut fries, also come highly recommended."