WATCH: Climber Captures Terrifying Moment Tourists Hit By Large Avalanche

A group of tourists is lucky to be alive after surviving an avalanche. The group of nine Britons and one American were climbing Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains with three guides and two horsemen when they heard the ice start to crack.

After reaching the peak of the mountain, Harry Shimmin stepped away from the group to try to capture photographs of the breathtaking views.

"While I was taking pictures, I heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind me," Shimmin wrote on Instagram.

Shimmin was recording as snow and ice started coming down the mountain toward the group of climbers. While he knew there was shelter nearby, Shimmin continued to film as the snow gained speed and rushed towards him, forcing him to take cover.

"I'd seen much smaller avalanches before and videos of other avalanches, but honestly, my first thought was -- 'let's see if I can get a good video of this,'" he told CNN. "It got closer to me much quicker than I expected."

The video cuts out seconds after Shimmin was buried by the snow and ice.