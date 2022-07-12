11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.

The young boy did not succeed in stealing her car, and he was taken into custody around the block several minutes later. Investigators believe a second suspect was also involved in the carjacking attempt.

The 11-year-old is facing a felony charge of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm and will appear in juvenile court.

This is not the first time that an 11-year-old in Chicago has been accused of trying to carjack somebody. In January, police arrested an 11-year-old accused of carjacking two women at gunpoint in November 2021.