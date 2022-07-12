Escaped Convict Casey White Charged With Murder Of Guard Who Helped Him

Casey White, who made international headlines when he escaped from jail with the help of former jail guard Vicki White, has been charged with murder in relation to Vicki's death.

The two are not related but were believed to be in a relationship.

While Vicki White took her own life during a police chase, a Grand Jury determined that Casey White, "in the course of and furtherance of committing Escape in the First Degree, caused the death of Vicky White."

The duo was on the run for 11 days after Vicki helped Casey escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama. Vicki used her position to leave with Casey, claiming she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. Officials did not realize anything was amiss until several hours later when the two could not be located.

After a nationwide manhunt, the U.S. Marshalls tracked the pair down in Evansville, Indiana.

The couple fled when authorities tried to take them into custody, leading officers on a high-speed chase, which ended when their vehicle crashed. Casey was taken into custody without further incident, while Vicki was pronounced dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey was serving a 75-year prison sentence for a 2015 crime spree when he escaped. He is also facing a capital murder charge in connection to the killing of another woman in 2015.