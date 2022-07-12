Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be 'Happy' In North Carolina

With the cost of goods and services skyrocketing across the country and many workers struggling to stay afloat as their income fails to match inflation, some states have a higher cost of living than others that many residents can't afford to match.

A recent study by Purdue published in the Nature Human Behaviour journal highlights how income affects emotional satisfaction. According to the study's authors, "Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being."

To determine how much money would be needed in each state for someone to be "happy," GOBankingRates evaluated every state's cost of living compared to the national benchmark of $105,000. While the numbers may reach into the low six-figure range for some states, the site acknowledges that "happiness" can vary from person to person.

So how much money do you need to make in North Carolina to be happy?

$100,485

According to the report, in order to have a comfortable life free of the worries of money-related stress, you need to have at least a six-figure income. The Tar Heel State's average falls just short of the national benchmark of $105,000.

Here's what GOBanking Rates had to say:

"Making $100,000 a year is often considered a long-term goal for many Americans, and that could be reinforced by the conclusions of the Purdue study. North Carolina is among those states where you need to make at least $100,000 a year to be happy, but 29 others similarly call for a six-figure income to be happy. And here, you can still achieve a well-being at $57,420."

Check out the full report here to see how much money you need to make to be "happy" in each state.