Here's Why Starbucks Is Closing 5 Seattle Locations

Starbucks will shut down five Seattle locations by the end of the month, citing crime-related concerns from customers and employees. A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 that the following stores will permanently close on July 31:

Roosevelt (6417 Roosevelt Way NE)

Central District (2300 S. Jackson Street)

International District (505 5th Ave. S.)

Capitol Hill (1600 E. Olive Way)

Westlake Center (400 Pine St.)

The international coffee seller says the decision stems from numerous complaints from both customers and employees at each location.

"You’re... seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities – personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more," senior vice presidents of U.S. operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said in a letter to Starbucks partners. "With stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too. We read every incident report you file – it’s a lot."

Those currently employed at the closing stores can be reassigned to neighboring locations if they wish, the company says.

Last year, Starbucks closed a small chain of Italian bakeries in both Seattle and Chicago.