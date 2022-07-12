Marcus Mumford Is Going Solo: See Who Collaborated On His Debut Album

Marcus Mumford is going solo! On Tuesday (July 12), the Mumford & Sons bandleader unveiled details about his debut solo album on social media.

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,'” reads a handwritten note. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making the album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).”

The message concludes by revealing the album is slated for a September 16 release and in addition to Mills producing, (self-titled) will also feature Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Brandi Carlile.

Mumford teased the project last month while onstage at a Carlile show. “As I was in the process of making a record — with the full blessing and permission of the band that I’m still in — she heard a couple of songs and put her arm around me and said, ‘I’m gonna help you do whatever it is you need to do to finish this,” he said at that show. “And so we went into the studio the next day and wrote and recorded this song, which is the last song on the record.”

And don't worry, Mumford & Sons fans, the band is not breaking up.

Watch video of that performance and see Mumford's post below.