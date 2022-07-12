NASA's Webb Telescope Shows Full-Color, Deepest Image Yet Of Universe

NASA shared a full-color image captured by its James Webb Space Telescope on Monday (July 11), which shows the deepest and sharpest view of the universe to date.

“If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length, that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson via NBC News. “Just one little speck of the universe.”

NASA said the image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it had appeared 4.6 billion years prior and magnified with distant objects behind it distorted as part of gravitational lensing.

The University of California Santa Cruz shared the image on its website in a zoomable format, which allows viewers to take an even closer look at the individual galaxies depicted.

The Webb Space Telescope, which provides a much sharper image than its revolutionary predecessor, the Hubble Telescope, is able to pull otherwise faint and distant objects into sharp focus with its infrared eyes, providing viewers with a previously unseen glimpse of galaxies and star clusters.