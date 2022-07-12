'One-In-A-Million': Helicopter Falls On Washington Teen... And He Survives

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2022

High-banking helicopter
Photo: Getty Images

A Washington teenager is lucky to be alive after a helicopter fell on top of him last week, according to KING 5.

Reporters say 19-year-old Logan Schneider was riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard, which is 12 miles north of Wenatchee, before the unthinkable happened. A helicopter came barreling down from the sky, colliding with power lines and landing on top of Schneider.

"I was pinned against the steering wheel, stuck with the nose of the helicopter sitting right behind me," the teenager told reporters.

That wasn't the end of the chaotic ordeal. When Schneider managed to get out of the wreckage, he noticed the helicopter pilot dangling upside down from his harness -- trapped inside the ruined aircraft.

"I heard him screaming," the recent high school graduate recounted. "I looked and I saw him upside down hanging. Fire was everywhere. When I was in the moment I really wasn't thinking. I was just doing."

Schneider was able to free the pilot, both of them sustaining minor injuries, according to KING 5. When asked about the chances of getting struck by a helicopter out of nowhere, the 19-year-old replied, "It's one in a million, I'd say."

You can read more about this incredible story HERE.

