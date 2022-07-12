Rapper Earl Swavey's Cause Of Death Revealed Following Autopsy Report

On the night of the murder, witnesses claimed that someone from inside the rapper's car fired a gun, which prompted return fire from individuals outside the party. After the shooting, Swavey, who was driving the car, reportedly crashed the vehicle into a parked mobile home that was nearby. He was shot while the other five people in the car were injured but managed to make it out alive. According to the report, authorities believe the shooting was "gang-related."



Swavey had been rapping for nearly a decade prior to his death. He was only 16 when he met A$AP Yams, who eventually took him on as a protégé after hearing his 2013 song "Beef" off his mixtape Business Before Pleasure. He said he had only known Yams for a short amount of time before the A$AP Mob founder passed away in 2015. Swavey dropped a handful of projects including The Dirtiest, which dropped a month before he passed away.