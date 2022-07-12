Rapper Earl Swavey's Cause Of Death Revealed Following Autopsy Report
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2022
Earl Swavey was reportedly shot and killed outside of a party in Los Angeles before he crashed into a parked mobile home while driving multiple passengers earlier this year.
According to a report Rolling Stone published on Monday, July 11, the L.A. native, who was the cousin of Jay Rock and considered a protégé of the late Steven "A$AP Yams" Rodriguez, passed away on January 9 from a copper bullet that was shot into his back and struck his heart. He also suffered from blunt head trauma, which reportedly occurred after his car crashed. Swavey, who was born Earl Hatton, was only 26 at the time.
On the night of the murder, witnesses claimed that someone from inside the rapper's car fired a gun, which prompted return fire from individuals outside the party. After the shooting, Swavey, who was driving the car, reportedly crashed the vehicle into a parked mobile home that was nearby. He was shot while the other five people in the car were injured but managed to make it out alive. According to the report, authorities believe the shooting was "gang-related."
Swavey had been rapping for nearly a decade prior to his death. He was only 16 when he met A$AP Yams, who eventually took him on as a protégé after hearing his 2013 song "Beef" off his mixtape Business Before Pleasure. He said he had only known Yams for a short amount of time before the A$AP Mob founder passed away in 2015. Swavey dropped a handful of projects including The Dirtiest, which dropped a month before he passed away.