Seattle Ranked As One Of The Best Places For Singles To Move For Love

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2022

Couple Celebrating on a Sailboat
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to find your partner for life, one study says you may need to move to Seattle. That's right, the Emerald City was named one of the top destinations for singles, according to Zillow.

The website "ranked the 100 largest U.S. metros based on factors that included the share of singles, available rental units and rent affordability for singles," writers say. "The list features a geographically diverse group of metros, with median rents ranging from $966 to $2,788 per month."

Seattle ranked at No. 8, while Wichita, Kansas claimed the top spot thanks to its "incredible affordability," according to analysts:

"Out of all metros analyzed, it has the highest share of rental units affordable to singles, leaving single residents with more disposable income to spend on dating and social activities, which could increase the likelihood of finding a match."

Here are the Top 10 best metro cities for singles plus the typical rent, according to Zillow:

  1. Wichita, Kansas ($966)
  2. Austin, Texas ($1,869)
  3. Milwaukee, Wisconsin ($1,186)
  4. Denver, Colorado ($1,988)
  5. San Antonio, Texas ($1,469)
  6. Houston, Texas ($1,575)
  7. Dallas, Texas ($1,791)
  8. Seattle, Washington ($2,265)
  9. Washington, DC ($2,231)
  10. Boston, Massachusetts ($2,788)

Click HERE to check out the full study.

