This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
July 12, 2022
While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either.
That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state where families can enjoy themselves regardless of their taste buds or preferences. Not only do these spots have a nice menu, but they have other features that'll sweeten the experience, from scenic views to friendly service.
With that said, what's the best family-friendly restaurant in Florida? That honor goes to...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"Often kids – and sometimes adults – need a little entertainment with their dinner, and Columbia – Florida’s oldest restaurant, here since 1905 – certainly delivers on that front. Stretching across an entire block in Tampa’s Ybor City neighbourhood, it celebrates the area’s Spanish and Cuban heritage with a vast menu featuring everything from meat-packed sandwiches to black bean soup, and a separate kids’ menu, too. With a regular flamenco show and historic details like frescoes, there’s plenty to talk about."
Columbia has multiple locations across the Sunshine State. If you're looking for the very first one that opened back in 1905, drop by 2117 E. 7th Ave. in Tampa.
