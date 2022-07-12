Watch Max Mayfield Look Alike Nail Drum Covers Of 'Stranger Things' Songs

Mini Fairhurst is a freakishly good drummer, but what might be even more freakish is her resemblance to Stranger Things character Max Mayfield. Though the YouTuber swears she's not Sadie Sink, the actress who plays Max, she leaned into the comparisons and covered Metallica's "Master of Puppets" while wearing a blue jacket that looks an awful lot like Max's.

"let's be honest, i had to cover this song because yes i love stranger things and yes i cried like a BABY throughout season 4 and yes i had to put my new jacket to good use," she captioned the video, which you can watch above. Last month she also shared a drum cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" because of course. You can watch that video here.

Both songs play significant roles in the fourth season of Stranger Things, but no one could've imagined the resurgence Bush had because of the show. In addition to breaking three Guinness World Records thanks to the sync, she also has earned at least $2.3 million in streaming royalties alone since the season premiere less than two months ago.

As for "Master of Puppets," Metallica was "totally blown away" by its usage in the show and even posted a TikTik duetting along to the scene to pay tribute to Eddie Munson, the character tied to the song.