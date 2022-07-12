WATCH: Philadelphia Man Fights Off Two Armed Robbers After Getting Shot

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men seen attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Surveillance video released by the department shows two men exit a dark-colored SUV and approach the victim. One of the men attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint, but the victim fought back. He tried to wrestle the firearm away from the suspect as the other man rushed over and opened fire.

The victim was struck twice but managed to pull out his own gun and return fire. Police said that the suspect appeared to have been shot at least once. Both suspects then jumped back into the SUV and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators recovered 15 bullet casings and two projectiles at the scene. They are working to recover a gun that was tossed in a nearby sewer following the shooting.

Police said that both men were Hispanic males with a thin build and black hair. One of the suspects was wearing a black hoody over a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while the other was wearing a white tank top and maroon shorts with a black design on the sides.

Police officials told WTXF reporter Steve Keeley that while they do not recommend fighting back against an armed robber, "they secretly admit 'this victim is a genuine badass.'"