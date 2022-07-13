14-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Blowing Up Police Car With Fireworks

A 14-year-old is facing arson charges after a police SUV was set on fire. The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said that the teenager, who was not identified due to his age, told investigators that he tossed a lit firework onto the property of an off-duty police officer.

The firework caused the officer's patrol vehicle to catch on fire. Officials said that nobody was injured in the blaze. The department shared photos of the damaged car on Twitter and then followed up with a tweet announcing the young teen was arrested. The flames damaged the front end of the SUV, leaving it deformed and mangled.

"BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives this morning charged a 14-year-old with Monday night's arson of the MNPD SUV. The teen said he tossed a firework onto the property where the SUV was parked, catching it on fire. He was taken to juvenile detention," the department tweeted.

Officials did not say what type of fireworks the teen used or if he intentionally targeted the residence because a police officer lived there.