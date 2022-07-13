Ads Are Coming To Netflix As Part Of New Partnership With Microsoft

By Bill Galluccio

July 13, 2022

Netflix
Photo: Getty Images

Netflix and Microsoft have formed a new partnership that will eventually bring ads to the streaming platform. The new partnership comes several months after Netflix announced its plans to offer a lower-priced subscription option that will include ads. Netflix assured customers that other, more expensive subscription plans will remain ad-free.

The streaming giant did not provide details on when it expects to roll out the new subscription tier or say how much it will cost.

"Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members," Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters wrote in a blog post.

According to a recent report from the New York Times, Netflix has told employees it hopes to launch the new tier before the end of the year.

"It's very early days, and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We're excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life," the blog post continued.

