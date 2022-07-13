All The National French Fry Day Freebies & Deals You Need To Know

There's never a bad time for french fries! If you find yourself always craving some perfectly salted, golden french fries National French Fry Day (July 13th) is the day for you. To help you make the most of the day, Offers.com has rounded up a list of 15 freebies, discounts, and deals being offered for the occasion.

Be sure to check out the following restaurants on Wednesday, July 13th, for some unbeatable deals: