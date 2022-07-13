All The National French Fry Day Freebies & Deals You Need To Know
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 13, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
There's never a bad time for french fries! If you find yourself always craving some perfectly salted, golden french fries National French Fry Day (July 13th) is the day for you. To help you make the most of the day, Offers.com has rounded up a list of 15 freebies, discounts, and deals being offered for the occasion.
Be sure to check out the following restaurants on Wednesday, July 13th, for some unbeatable deals:
- Burger 21: Giving out a FREE side of fries when you place an order using the Patty Perks App.
- BurgerFi: Join BurgerFi’s Reward Program on Wednesday, July 13. New members can enjoy FREE fresh-cut fries on their first visit to the restaurant.
- Burger King: Place an order through the BK App or online to get a large French fries or onion rings for only $1.
- Charleys: Sign up for the Charleys Rewards program and receive $5 OFF your next order. In other words, enough to cover an order of fries.
- Checkers: Checkers is trying to get this food holiday changed to always be on a "Fryday" (Friday). The restaurant is asking customers to sign its petition. For your worthy signature, Checker’s is giving you an order of FREE fries. In addition, Reward App members can get a FREE XL Fry on Wednesday.
- Elevation Burger: From July 13 to July 19, Elevation Burger is giving customers one free order of French fries with any purchase from Grubhub when they place a delivery order.
- Farmer Boys: Enjoy $1 Fries with any purchase from Farmer Boys on July 13. Valid at participating locations only.
- Fatburger: From July 13 through July 19, you can get an order of Fat or Skinny Fries for free with any in-store or online purchase at Fatburger. To use the deal in-store, all customers must mention it. To redeem the offer online use the code FrenchFryDay22.
- Hot Dog on a Stick: Customers who make any fry purchase in-store or online on July 13, will receive a free surprise ranging from a free stick with any lemonade purchase and $5 off $15 or more online.
- Jack in the Box: Get an order of FREE Medium Fries with any order when you sign up for text alerts.
- Mcdonald’s: Celebrate National French Fry Day at Mcdonald’s by redeeming $1 Large Fries deal in the McD app. Pro tip: This deal is valid to use once a week until December 31.
- Mooyah: Get a free personal order of fries when you download the Mooyah rewards app.
- Red Robin: Enjoy bottomless steak fries with any purchase of a burger and entree.
- Wienerschnitzel: Through July 31, get $1 off any regular or large chili cheese fries.
- White Castle: Customers can get both a burger and fries for FREE when they sign up for Craver Nation in the White Castle App. New members who join the rewards program can enjoy a complimentary combo meal.