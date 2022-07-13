Family Was Living In A Children's Museum With A Small Cache Of Guns

A popular children's museum in Carson City, Nevada, was forced to temporarily close after two employees were found to be living inside with their children.

Authorities learned about the illegal living arrangement after they found the two-year-old son of Wilbert Calhoun wandering alone near the museum. It was not the first time that police have interacted with Calhoun over allegations of neglecting his children. However, when police spoke to the toddler's older sister, she gave them her address, which was the location of the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada.

When investigators searched the premises, they found evidence that a family had been living in a storage area that is off limits to the public. In addition to sleeping bags, mattresses, clothes, and food, they uncovered a small cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, three handguns, a pistol, ammunition, knives, and a taser. They also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Calhoun, who worked as a janitor at the museum, was taken into custody and charged with child neglect and endangerment and possession of a suppressor and a short barrel rifle. His wife, who was not identified, worked as a manager at the museum. She was not identified by the police, and it is unclear if she is also facing charges. Both have since been fired.

The museum remains closed while officials work to hire a new manager.

"We are shocked and saddened that this happened on our watch, and we are working hard to make sure that nothing like this will ever happen again," the museum's board of directors told KOLO in a statement. "We are looking into the best path to reopen in a way that not only assures the safety of all of our visitors but that we as a community can be proud of as well."