Georgia Girl Killed In 'Freak' Rodeo Accident

By Logan DeLoye

July 13, 2022

wild west rodeo cowboy riding a bucking black bull
Photo: Getty Images

A 20-year-old Georgia native was attending a rodeo event in Canton County and something very unexpected occurred. According to WSB-TV, Breanna Chadwick went to the Chatsworth rodeo to see a horse riding event that was put on by the local saddle club.

She was standing by the gate that surrounded the arena when a horse quickly slammed into the gate. The gate hit Chadwick hard enough for her to be airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Her siblings asked for social media followers to pray for Chadwick as she was being flown to a hospital in Chattanooga.

“Lord, please pray for my sister, Breanna Chadwick. She has been in a horrible accident. We need all the prayers we can get for her. They air airlifting her to Erlanger Hospital and the doctors said to prepare for the worst,” her sister, Kirstin Chadwick, shared on Facebook.

Breanna died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

“You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends,” Chadwick's family wrote as part of her obituary.

Breanna attended Reinhardt University and was studying to be a third grade teacher. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, and the family created a GoFundMe donation page to help with funeral costs.

