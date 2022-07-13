Kehlani Remains Unbothered While Being Berated By Herschel Walker's Son

By Tony M. Centeno

July 13, 2022

Kehlani
Photo: Getty Images

Kehlani was in line at Starbucks when she was approached by an eccentric social media personality who went off on the singer while they were in the drive-thru.

On Wednesday, July 13, content creator Christian Walker posted a video of his recent encounter with the blue water road singer and accused her of talking smack about him to a barista. According to Walker, the singer, who was ahead of him in line, allegedly told the barista that he is an "a**hole" and suggested to stay safe around him. Apparently, he became aware of the comments and decided to confront her.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"Everyone's entitled to an opinion and you're so rude or you wouldn't be telling barista workers that I'm an a**hole," Walker screamed.

"You're so obnoxious," Kehlani calmly responded.

That's when Walker got out of her car and got closer to the singer. As he continued to berate her, Kehlani looked completely unbothered. Instead of entertaining the interaction further, Kehlani simply said "God bless you" and proceeded on her way. On Instagram, Kehlani responded to the mess unfolding online the only way a Taurus would. She reposted a screenshot of the face she had on while Walker was screaming her along with an old tweet he made in 2016, in which he said he loves her. The singer also revealed how she was able to stay so calm during the tense interaction.

"I would like to end with this -- I was on in virtual therapy session that entire time," Kehlani wrote. "therapy works babes i'm proof."

Walker is a right-wing content creator who's also the son of Herschel Walker, the current GOP nominee in Georgia for the US Senate. Watch the full interaction and catch some of the hilarious reactions below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.