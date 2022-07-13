Lottery Ticket Leads To Arrest In Nashville

A lottery ticket is usually an opportunity to try your luck at winning a big prize, but one woman in Nashville learned that a ticket can actually lead to an arrest.

Nashville Metro Police Department detectives were recently surveilling an Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike when they noticed what looked like a drug deal happen nearby, per WKRN. Detectives claim two people, whose names were not released, walked up to a car owned by 45-year-old Jeanine Botts.

As the individuals walked away from the car, detectives noticed they had a torn lottery ticket, which police say are commonly used in drug deals. Officers followed Botts' car as she left, noting that she ran a red light at Dickerson Pike and East Trinity Lane. When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, she reportedly drove off before being located at a Hydes Ferry Road in Bordeaux.

According to MNPD, officers conducted a search and found a torn lottery ticket similar to what detectives saw at the gas station as well as three grams of crack cocaine and one gram of heroin. Botts was taken into custody and is facing several charges, including evading arrest and felony drug charges.

As of Wednesday (July 13), no other information has been released.