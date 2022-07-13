North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

By Sarah Tate

July 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize.

William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.

The 32-year-old turkey farmer's choice to double up on tickets for the day proved to be the best decision as his second ticket won him an even bigger prize than the first — $100,000 to be exact.

"I tell you what, it was worth the $20," he joked.

Jones claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (July 12), bringing home a grand total of $71,016 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. Though he just won the prize, he already has plans for how he would want to use the new winnings and it involves a very special event.

"I think I'll go ahead and pay for our wedding," he said.

