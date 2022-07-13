South Florida Woman Spooked By 'Really Big' Iguana In Her Toilet

A South Florida woman's bathroom break was interrupted by an uninvited guest recently, according to WSVN.

It was Saturday night (July 9) when Michelle Reynolds decided to make a late-night snack and run to the bathroom while it was in the microwave. That's when she noticed a reptile splashing around inside her toilet.

"Oh, my God, there’s an iguana in the toilet!" Reynolds told reporters. “He took up most of the toilet bowl. I just kind froze."

Come Sunday morning (July 10), she called Harold Rondan of Iguana Lifestyles to her Hollywood home to remove the scaly invader, which was identified as a Mexican spiny-tailed iguana.

“He was really big,” the resident says in cellphone video as Rondan walked out of the bathroom with the reptile. The trapper says he used a clamp to grab the iguana and pull it out of Reynolds' toilet.

Rondan told reporters he already removed several iguanas from South Florida homes this year.

"This is the second one this week already," he said in the footage. "Peace and quiet now."

These strange occurrences are happening more in the Sunshine State. WSVN also reported about a South Florida man who spotted an iguana in his toilet for the third time this year.