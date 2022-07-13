This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Michigan

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Michigan? They found 2002's 8 Mile is the most popular movie shot in the Great Lakes State. Here's what they had to say about it:

Curtis Hanson’s 2002 account of B-Rabbit (a character played by and based on Eminem) and his rise to prominence in Detroit’s hip-hop scene, 8 Mile, is certainly best remembered today for the rapper's hit "Lose Yourself." It does have other charms, however, which surely contributed to the film’s considerable box office performance and warm critical reception. B-Rabbit's rough-and-tumble, blue-collar life was largely captured in and around the city. The trailer park he moves into with his mother was filmed at the A&L Mobile Home Park, and his rap battles were captured in a basement in St. Andrew’s Hall.

Looking for more? Check out the full list here.